Haryana: After heavy rain, portion of Gurugram road caves in

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in the area, a portion of Basai Road here caved in when a truck laden with bricks was passing by on it on Saturday morning.

"The road cave in is about 9 feet deep and we have closed the road until the completion of repair work. We received information this morning that a portion of the road had caved in and a truck, which was passing by got stuck in it. The driver fled from the area and we have taken out the truck," said Bhartendra, Traffic Inspector.

The traffic officer added a sewer line running underneath the road and the water from the rain might have weakened the road causing it to cave in.

"Around 5 am, we rushed out after hearing a noise and saw the truck stuck in the road with its back wheels detached from it and the driver had fled," said a local resident Dinesh Kumar.

The Basai road has been closed since morning and traffic has been diverted to other connecting roads.

A portion of the underpass on the Iffco Chowk also caved in due to heavy rainfall in the area on Friday. (ANI)

