Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Haryana government has declared that all schools in the state will remain closed on December 30 and 31 due to cold wave conditions.
From January 1 to 15 there will be regular winter holidays in the schools, and so the schools will reopen on January 16, said a government spokesperson on Sunday. (ANI)
Haryana: All schools to be closed on Dec 30, 31 due to cold wave conditions, regular winter break from Jan 1
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:21 IST
Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Haryana government has declared that all schools in the state will remain closed on December 30 and 31 due to cold wave conditions.