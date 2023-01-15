Haryana: Amit Shah to address public rally at Gohana on Jan 29

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a huge rally in Gohana on January 29, which will be attended by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest.

BJP Social Media and Media State Chief Dr Sanjay Sharma informed about the rally and said that preparations regarding this have started.

"There will be a Lok Sabha constituency rally in Gohana under the Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest in this rally," he said.

Sharma said that BJP state president Omprakash Dhankhar had fixed the responsibility of MPs and MLAs for all three programs for Ravidas Jayanti on February 3.



MP Ramesh Kaushik, and MLA and State General Secretary Mohanlal Kaushik have been appointed as the coordinator for the Gohana rally.

Apart from this, the party has also decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas at the state level on February 3, in Gurugram, Yamunanagar, and Narwana.

For the program to be held in Narwana, Rajya Sabha MP Shrikrishna Panwar has been appointed as the coordinator, State General Secretary Vedpal Advocate as the coordinator, and Sunita Duggal as the co-convenor.

Minister Dr Banwari Lal has been made the coordinator, Pataudi MLA Satyaprakash Jaravata the co-convenor and State Vice President GL Sharma the coordinator for the program to be held in Gurugram

Similarly, the third state-level program will be celebrated in Yamuna Nagar, for which MP Ratanlal Kataria has been appointed as the coordinator, former MLA Balwant Singh as the co-coordinator, and State General Secretary Dr Pawan Saini as the coordinator. (ANI)

