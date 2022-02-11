Haryana: Anil Vij hails Karnataka HC's Hijab orders

Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday welcomed the Hijab orders issued by the Karnataka High Court.

In the hijab controversy, after the Rural Development Minister of Karnataka has given a statement that saffron may become the national flag in future instead of the tricolour, Anil Vij said that he does not want to comment on anyone's personal opinion but he welcomed the orders issued by the Karnataka High Court in the Hijab case.

Vij took a jibe at Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday saying that Bhupinder Singh Hooda does 'politics of lies' and spreads confusion.



Vij's statement came after Haryana Opposition leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda said that the Central government has not kept its promise by not compensating the deceased farmers' families and by not taking back the cases filed against the farmers.

Anil Vij said, "Haryana has become the first state which has got permission from the Central Government to withdraw the cases registered against the farmers. Very soon, the cases registered against the farmers in Haryana would be returned and the court cases would also be withdrawn."

Attacking Kejriwal, Anil Vij said that Kejriwal does new gimmicks every day, he said that today every person is troubled by Kejriwal's government in Delhi. Vij said that Kejriwal is definitely a good advisor but he does not work instead does a lot of publicity. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier said that the BJP and Congress had looted Delhi during their rule and Delhi was known as 'Scamwali Dilli'. Kejriwal also claimed that AAP changed Delhi in 7 years.

Haryana Minister while speaking about the high-rise roof collapse in Gurugram on Thursday, said, "FIR has been registered in this matter. The matter will be investigated by two District Superintendents of Police (DSP) and whoever is found guilty in this case will not be spared."

While speaking on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking for CBI investigation in paper leak cases in Haryana, UP and Madhya Pradesh, Anil Vij said, "Haryana government itself has taken action in the paper leak case. BJP government itself has taken action and caught the culprits when found guilty unlike Congress." (ANI)

