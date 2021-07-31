Haryana announces reduction of power tariff by 37 paise per unit

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Giving relief to the people of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to reduce the power tariff by 37 paise per unit.

"Giving a big sigh of relief to power consumers of the State, Haryana Chief Minister today announced to reduce the power tariff by 37 paise per unit for the power consumers in the State.

"Discoms have achieved a substantial reduction in the average Power Purchase cost of about 46 paise per unit during FY 2020-21 over the previous year due to better planning and scheduling. This has also been reflected in FSA calculations done by HERC where FSA is negative, hence to pass this benefit in reduction of cost to the consumers particularly during these Covid time, the State Government has decided to waive off the 37 paise FSA being charged from the consumers henceforth," reads the state government official.

With this, electricity consumers will get relief of about Rs 100 crore per month, as per the state government.

Over the last few years, Haryana Power Distribution Companies have turned around and their excellent performance is also reflected in the integrated rating of power discoms done by the Ministry of Power Government of India where Haryana has emerged as the second best-performing state after Gujarat, adds the statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the FSA burden in respect of Agriculture consumers is already being borne by the State Government. (ANI)



