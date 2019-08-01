Haryana announces Rs 5 assistance help to flood-hit Assam

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Haryana government will give Rs 5 crore as assistance to flood-hit Assam, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

"The amount will be sent to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Khattar said.

Over 77 people have died due to floods caused by heavy rains in Assam.

As many as 1,716 villages spread across 18 districts in the state have been adversely affected due to floods caused by the rise in water levels of various rivers following heavy rainfall, the state's Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

As many as 615 relief camps are operational in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Jorhat districts.

Additionally, 49 relief distribution centres are operational in the districts of Sonitpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup and Morigaon. (ANI)

