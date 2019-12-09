Haryana: Anti-corruption cell formed in CMO

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 9 : Intensifying his efforts towards eradicating corruption at all levels in the government and provide a transparent and graft free governance in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced to set an anti-corruption cell in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Khattar, while speaking at a state-level function on the occasion of International Anti Corruption Day at Panchkula, said that every member of the raiding team has to keep the mandatory body camera on a working-mode as they conduct raids in future be it Police Department, Excise and Taxation Department, Mining Department, Transport Department or any other departments.

He also launched a WhatsApp number 94178-91064 for the general public to report about incident of corruption. Apart from this any video or audio clip related to the incident sent by the complainant will be investigated by the anti-corruption cell in the CMO immediately.

A helpline number 1064 which would remain operational round the clock was also launched. Apart from this, the complaints could also be lodged at toll-free number 1800 180 2022.

The Chief Minister said that any complainant who would submit three correct complaints in a year would be awarded. Thereafter, the concerned complainant would also be informed about the action taken on his complaint by the CM office. Such complainant would have the choice either to take the award at a public function or at his home.