Haryana Assembly elections : Liquor worth over Rs 10 crore seized

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The Election Commission has informed that 401438 litres of liquor worth Rs 10, 98, 37, 626 have been seized by the Police and Excise Department in Haryana after the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for General Assembly elections on October 21.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Agarwal informed that after the implementation of MCC in the State the Police, Income Tax and Excise and Taxation Department so far has recovered liquor, cash amount, intoxicant substances and other items worth over Rs 24 Crore and 7 Lakhs in the State.

"288232 litres of liquor has been seized by the police while 113206 litres of liquor has been caught by the Excise Department," said Agarwal.

He said that drugs and narcotics substances worth over Rs 3. 93 crores and an illegal cash amount of over Rs 6 crores have been caught by the police.

More than 40,000 Haryana police personnel, over 13,000 Paramilitary personnel and more than 20,000 Home Guards and Special police officers have been deployed for conducting the elections.

The Assembly election will witness multi-cornered contest on several seats between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).(ANI)