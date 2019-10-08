Representative image
Haryana Assembly polls: 1,168 candidates to contest on 90 seats

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:57 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A total number of 1,168 candidates are left in the fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana scheduled to be held on October 1 as the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ends.
The last date for withdrawal of nomination by the candidates was October 7.
"A total number of 1,168 candidates will contest on 90 assembly seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said in a statement on Monday.
The Election Commission also allotted election symbols to various political parties contesting the Assembly polls -2019 in the state.
Giving district-wise details, the Joint CEO said, after the withdrawal of the names, 36 candidates from Ambala, 58 from Jhajjar, 57 from Kaithal, 44 from Kurukshetra, 66 from Sirsa and 118 from Hisar, are left in the election fray.
"Similarly, 46 candidates from Yamunanagar district, 45 from Mahendragarh, 27 from Charkhi district, 41 from Rewari, 63 from Jind, 24 from Panchkula, 50 from Fatehabad will contest the elections," Inder jeet said.
Meanwhile, 58 candidates from Rohtak district, 40 from Panipat, 35 from Mewat, 72 from Sonipat, 69 from Faridabad, 71 from Bhiwani, 59 from Karnal and 54 from Gurgaon and 35 candidates from Palwal will be contesting the Assembly polls.
The polling will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

