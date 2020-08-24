Haryana Assembly Speaker undergoes home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Jasjeet Kaur, Panchkula Civil Surgeon has confirmed that Haryana Assembly Speaker has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is in home isolation and his health is stable," Kaur said.

Earlier on August 17, Gupta said that all members and staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for assembly session beginning from August 26.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 8,961 active cases, 44,822 cured/recovered/migrated cases and 603 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)