Haryana: August 23 declared as gazetted holiday

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that August 23 would be observed as a gazetted holiday in all the government institutions, offices and corporations.

According to an official statement, the holiday has been declared on the occasion of Janmashtami, an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

The official note says: "The gazetted holiday of Friday (23rd August 2019) shall be observed with the meaning of Section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881." (ANI)

