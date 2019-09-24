Haryana: Bank manager, middleman held in Rewari bribery case

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a senior manager of Punjab National Bank in Kanwali in Rewari district in connection with a bribery case, police said.

"The CBI has today arrested a Senior Manager, Punjab National Bank, Kanwali, District Rewari (Haryana) and a middleman (private person) in a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh," a police statement read.

As per the complaint, the senior manager was demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of part disbursement of Rs 7,92,000 against the purchase of buffaloes. It was further alleged that the loan amount of Rs 24,72,975 was approved by the Animal Husbandry Department to the complainant under the government's scheme for running a milk dairy unit at a village in Kushpura area of Rewari.

The accused allegedly directed the complainant to hand over the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh to a middleman.

Acting on the tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught the middleman while he was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on behalf of the senior manager.

Later, a search was conducted at the premises of accused at Mohindergarh.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), police said.

The arrested accused will be produced in the Competent Court at Panchkula today. (ANI)

