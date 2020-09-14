Haryana bans gathering of devotees during Amavasya on Sept 17 at pilgrimage sites

Chandigarh [India], September 14 (ANI): Haryana government imposed a ban on the gathering of devotees during Amavasya on September 17 at pilgrimage sites like Kurukshetra and Pehowa, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Information & Public Relations Department, Haryana.



An official spokesperson said that devotees usually congregate at Kurukshetra and Pehowa pilgrimage sites for 'pindaan' of their forefathers on the occasion of Pitrapaksha.

"This time Amavasya is on September 17, 2020. Thus, to prevent the spread of the Corona pandemic, the Kurukshetra administration has imposed a complete ban on the gathering of devotees at both the said pilgrimage sites till the day of Amavasya," read the release.

The devotees are hence appealed to take care of their own and other people's health and refrain from gathering at Kurukshetra and Pehowa, it said. (ANI)

