Haryana barricades border with Delhi; doctors, cops, journalists also restricted

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Gurugram Police on Friday said that individual inter-state and inter-district movement has been curtailed, including media persons, police and doctors, in a bid to contain coronavirus cases.

"Individual movement has also been curtailed as we are enforcing the curbing of inter-state and inter-district movement. Be it media persons, police or doctors, their inter-state and inter-district movement through these borders (Delhi-Gurugram border) will also not be allowed," ACP Karan Goyal told ANI.

Earlier today, vehicles were seen in long queue at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Cross border transit into Gurugram was to be prohibited from 10 am today. Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods and services and certain government offices are exempted.

Uttar Pradesh's Noida had similar restrictions in place, however, passes were issued to people delivering essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)

