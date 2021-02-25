Haryana becomes 16th state to introduce paperless functioning of State Legislative Assembly

Chandigarh [India], February 25 (ANI): A Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Ministry of Parliamentary Affair of Haryana Government and Haryana Legislative Assembly for implementation of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) on Thursday.

Haryana has become the 16th state to introduce paperless functioning of State Legislative Assembly.

Secretary of Personnel and Training in Parliamentary Affairs Departments Pankaj Agarwal on the behalf of Haryana Government, Secretary of Vidhan Sabha RK Nandal on the behalf of Haryana Legislative Assembly and Joint Secretary Satya Prakash Khatana on the behalf of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs have signed the MoU.

On this occasion, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta presided over a meeting with officials of Central Government, State Government and Legislative Assembly in committee room at Haryana Vidhan Sabha today. Deputy Speaker Ranbir along with other members and officials of House Committee for NeVA and State Project Monitoring Unit Committee were also present in the meeting.



"The expenses on this project costing Rs 20 crores would be provided by the Central and State Government in the ration of 60:40," Gian Chand Gupta said.

"Even in situation of COVID-19, we have been successful for implementation of National e-Vidhan Application," Gupta said.

"Under this agreement, the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will organize a three year training programme for the officials of the State Legislative Assembly and IT Cell," Vidhan Sabha speaker said.

Gupta also informed that the Vidhan Sabha Library would also be digitised soon.

"A large amount of paper is used in Question Hours, Calling Attention, Ordinances, Bills and other legislative work during the proceedings of Legislative Assembly Sessions. After the implementation of this paperless initiative, an amount of about Rs 15 crores will be saved which was earlier spent on papers in the sessions. It will also help in environmental protection," he added. (ANI)

