Haryana BJP Chief meets JP Nadda to mull on formation of BJP govt in state

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): With Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala yet to disclose his cards, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala held a meeting with party working President JP Nadda here to mull on the prospects of forming the BJP led government in state for the second consecutive term.

"I will be able to make a comment on our future course of action only after discussions with Nadda Ji. I have been called here for it," said Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala.

Dushyant Chautala on Friday said his party will support any party in the formation of government in Haryana which agrees to a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) that provides for 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana.

The 11-month old JJP has won 10 seats in its debut polls and its role can be crucial in the formation of a government in Haryana as no party has got the full majority.

While BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the state. The BJP has got support of independents but Congress has not given up efforts to form a government in the state. (ANI)

