Haryana BJP leaders hold meeting to discuss candidates for ensuing Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Senior BJP leaders from Haryana are holding a meeting at the party headquarters here to discuss the candidates for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

"This is the first meeting called to discuss the issues of the state. We will also discuss the names of candidates for the coming assembly elections. However, the list will be finalised by the Central Election Committee of the party," BJP's Haryana affairs in-charge Anil Jain told ANI before the meeting.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior party leaders were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Khattar on Saturday exuded confidence in the party's ability to retain power in the state.

"The BJP is strong on all the 90 assembly seats in the state. Some opposition leaders might give us a fight in some seats, but we will surely bag 75 plus seats in the state assembly. I am confident about it," he had said.

The meeting comes a day after the Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana to be held on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

