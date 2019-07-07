Haryana: Boy beaten up in broad daylight, case registered

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 6 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten up brutally by a group of people in broad daylight here, police said on Saturday.

The person was said to be a friend of a girl related to the men, who were seen beating him in a video, according to police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virendra Singh said: "On Friday, a video went viral. We established the identity of the people and filed an FIR on the basis of this video."

"The boy shown in the video was a good friend of a girl. The girl's family had objections to their friendship. Hence, they beat up the boy," the DSP added.

"We have filed the case under Section 159 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two people have been arrested -- Jaswinder Pal Singh and Gurjan Singh. Three people are yet to be nabbed," said the DSP. (ANI)

