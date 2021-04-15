Haryana: BSEH Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has cancelled exams of Class 10 and postponed exams of Class 12.

In a video message, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said: "The kind of decision CBSE has taken, taking that as an example the HBSE Class 10 exams result will be declared after internal assessment and the Class 12 board exams have been postponed."



The decision to cancel its Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 board exams comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of its board exams for Class 10 students and postponement for those in Class 12.

Many other states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have postponed their state board exams in view of the rise in active COVID-19 cases.

The students of CBSE Class 10, whose exams have been cancelled, will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, if students are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the internal assessment, they can also appear for the examination once the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal. (ANI)

