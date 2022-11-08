Haryana Bypolls, 2022: Newly elected BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi, Kuldeep Bishnoi meet CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Newly elected BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi and Kuldeep Bishnoi met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District Office in Rohtak on Monday.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur seat in the Haryana bypolls on Sunday.

Bishnoi is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August.

"It is a victory of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the working of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family," father of Bhavya Bishnoi said.



He further expressed gratitude to the Adampur people for trusting them. "I thank the people of Adampur as they trusted us once again," he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has thanked the people for the "grand victory" of the BJP in Adampur.

"I express my gratitude to the people for providing a 'grand' victory by blooming lotus in Adampur," CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

Haryana's Adampur seat--considered a stronghold of Bishnoi-- had witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal-picked candidate, who has also been a Congress rebel, Kurda Ram Nambardar garnered 5,241 and Aam Aadmi Party's Satinder Singh received 3413 votes. (ANI)

