Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)
Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Haryana cabinet gives nod to municipal corporation for Manesar

ANI | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 00:05 IST


Manesar (Haryana) [India], December 24 (ANI): Haryana government on Wednesday approved the constitution of a new municipal corporation in Manesar with the addition of 29 villages in its jurisdiction.

The state has ten municipal corporations in the state.
"There were 10 municipal corporations in Haryana till date. Today we have approved the constitution of a new municipal body in Manesar with the addition of 29 villages in its jurisdiction," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after a meeting of the cabinet. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl