Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on June 4, said a government spokesperson.
The spokesperson said that the meeting would take place in the Committee Room, fourth floor, Haryana Civil Secretariat here, at 3 pm. (ANI)
Haryana Cabinet meeting on June 4
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:21 IST
