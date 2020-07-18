Central Institute for Buffalo Research CIRB Director in Hisar on Friday. Photo/ANI
Haryana: CIBR produces 8 buffaloes using cloning technique in Hisar

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:21 IST

Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Central Institute for Buffalo Research (CIBR) on Friday claimed that they have produced eights buffaloes using cloning technique in Haryana's Hisar.
CIRB Director said, "We used M-29 male buffalo to clone seven male buffaloes and recloned another from an earlier cloned buffalo 'Hisar Gaurav'."
"It took us two-three years to produce these seven male buffaloes. It will provide benefits to the farmers as the numbers of male buffaloes are less in the country." (ANI)

