Haryana: Class IX student from Mahendergarh to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi

Mahendergarh (Haryana) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Garima Sharma, a class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya school here has been selected to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Garima while talking to ANI said that ISRO had conducted an online quiz on August 25 and all the students from standard 8 to 10 of her school had participated in the quiz.

"Two students were to be selected from every state and union territory and I am the one among the two from Rajasthan. This is a proud moment for me", she added.

"Before appearing for this exam, I prepared myself by reading a lot about ISRO, space, Chadrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, from the Internet and this helped me a lot," Sharma said.

Sixty students have been selected from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, will get an opportunity to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Garima along with the other 59 children will be watching the landing on September 7 at 01:55 am at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

