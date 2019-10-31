Representative Image
Haryana CLP leader to be elected on Nov 1

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:41 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A meeting of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held on November 1, to elect the CLP leader.
Congress will play the role of strong opposition in Haryana, said the party's state unit chief Kumari Selja on Wednesday, days after the BJP again formed the government in alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
"The party will raise in a strong manner the public issues inside or outside the Assembly and on the streets," Selja said.
Terming the BJP-JJP alliance government as an "unholy nexus between two conflicting parties," she said: "History is a witness that whenever such mismatched alliances have been made, they have not proven effective."
In the recently concluded Assembly election, BJP got 40 seats, Congress 31 seats while Dushyant Chautala-led JJP secured 10 seats in the state. The rest of the seats out of 90 went to independents and others. (ANI)

