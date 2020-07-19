Haryana CM announces programs for 'welfare for farmers'

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced several programs for the 'welfare for farmers' of the state.

"New programs and some ordinances are in pipeline to increase the income of the farmers. We are bringing a system in which the farmer will be able to test the soil of his field near his village/house and sow the crop accordingly," Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

"In the interest and welfare of farmers, we are coming up with a scheme called 'Kisan Mitra' scheme. A 'Kisan Mitra' will be appointed over 100 farmers who will look after the financial management of the farmers concerned," he added.

Commenting upon the few of the programs brought by the state government, Chief Minister said, " So far, under the 'Mera Pani - Meri Virasat' scheme, farmers have decided not to sow paddy in more than 1,18,000 hectare area. Nearly 1,40,000 farmers have registered under the 'Pashudhan Credit Card' scheme."

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Khattar said, "Some people are trying to mislead the farmers. Initially, farmers are somewhat misguided but later when they profited, they feel that they were misguided and appreciate the government." (ANI)

