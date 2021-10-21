Haryana CM announces Rs 5 crore assistance to Uttarakhand in view of heavy rains

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 20 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Uttarakhand government in view of the natural calamity in the state.



"Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Uttarakhand government in view of the natural calamity in Uttarakhand," DPR Haryana said in a tweet.

Earlier on the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The flash floods have also caused landslides. (ANI)

