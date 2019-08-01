Haryana CM approves proposal for IPS officer Vinod Kumar's compulsory retirement

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal for compulsory retirement of IPS officer Vinod Kumar after giving him three months notice.

The proposal was made by a Review Committee of Haryana government which also found 14 IPS officers fit for retention in government service.

These officers have completed 15 and 25 years of service and attained the age of 50 years, and completed five years service after induction into IPS. (ANI)

