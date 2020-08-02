Haryana CM attends 'Raksha Sutra' webinar ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 2 (ANI): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festivities, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended the 'Raksha Sutra' programme in the state, where he interacted with several women from various walks of life.

Speaking at the webinar, Khattar said, "On this occasion, I want to announce that 10 new colleges will be built in Haryana. Our state is committed to providing education to every girl child. We are planning to open a college in every 10-kilometre range."

"Due to this coronavirus pandemic, we are celebrating this Raksha Sutra programme through this webinar. Earlier we used to organise this programme at the chief minister's residence," he added.

Khattar said, during his term as the chief minister, the state government worked towards enhancing women's security in the state and tried to change the society's outlook towards women.

"I can say confidently that we have managed to change the outlook of society towards women," he said.

He said, "Women have excelled in many fields and have stood out. Currently, girls in the state are doing better than boys."

While quoting a Sanskrit proverb, he said, "God resides only in places where women are respected."

He further talked about the initiative taken by the state government for women empowerment.

"For security, we have a women helpline and Durga app. We also have developed the Durga Vahini force for women's security. As of now, we have 31 women-specific police station. And we are further planning to increase women police force," he said. (ANI)

