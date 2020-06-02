Haryana CM, Congress Leader Surjewala engage in war of words

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday got into the war of words.

Addressing a press conference on #Unlock1 here, Chief Minister Khattar attacked Surjewala and called him Pappu, saying he has no experience of politics.

"A man, who does not have experience of politics and attends Assembly only for 7 days in five years, what can I say about this type of person ... One is Pappu of the nation and the other is of the State," said Khattar in response to a question.

In a counter-attack on Khattar, Surjewala called him 'Gappu' and said that he had more experience than Haryana's Chief Minister.

"Gappu Khattar Sahab, please, tell why BJP and Haryana government are not able to provide security to a Backward Class women IAS officer, who has repeatedly been tortured, tormented and attacked to the extent that she resigns from IAS, citing 'personal safety.' Will Khattar Sahab do anything beyond gossips," asked Surjewala.

"Khattar Ji has fought only two elections in his lifetime. I have fought eight elections out of which four I have won. Khattar Ji is senior to me in age and designation and I respect him for that but in politics, I am senior to him. Khattar is a naive player and an inexperienced Chief Minister," added the Congress leader. (ANI)