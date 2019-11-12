Haryana: CM extends greetings on eve of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended greetings to the people of the State on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

In a message issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the festival symbolises social unity and equality. He said that Guru Nanak Dev ji had led a life of faith and devotion and dedicated himself to the cause of the poor, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

He said that Guru Nanak Dev ji showed the people the path of salvation by spreading the message of love, compassion and spirituality amongst mankind. "Guru Nanak Dev ji envisioned a casteless society free of rituals in order to attain salvation," he said.

Urging the people to follow the Guru's teachings, Khattar said that Guru Nanak Dev ji's teachings are still relevant today in the present complex and materialistic society. (ANI)