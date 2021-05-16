Haryana CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID care centre in Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], May 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre named Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum, was also present on the occasion.

Pradhan said, "Indian Oil Corp Ltd is supplying 15MT of gaseous Oxygen to the GTB Sanjeevani Hospital through a steel pipeline connected to the MEG plant of Panipat refinery free of cost. Each of the 500 beds at the temporary facility will be connected to the Oxygen supply".

The state has also reported cases of black fungus, which has also been declared as a notified disease in Haryana. State Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday, "Black Fungus declared Notified Disease in Haryana. Now Doctors will report to CMOs of the District of any Black Fungus case detected. Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all Doctors of the State dealing Corona about its treatment".

It has been reported that this disease (Black Fungus) is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 9676 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, making 6,85,312 the total tally of cases. The total number of deaths recorded in the state is 6,546. (ANI)







