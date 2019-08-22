Haryana: CM Khattar conducts roadshow in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted a roadshow in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Large number of people were lined up on sides of the roads to get a glimpse of the BJP leader. As Haryana chief minister's cavalcade passed through the lanes of the district, people also greeted him by waving party flags and showering rose petals.

The party is banking upon the clean image of the chief minister and has devised a new slogan "Abki baar 75 paar, fir ek baar Manohar sarkar" (This time above 75, once again Manohar government) for the polls likely to be held in October.

State BJP chief Subhash Barala had said that the campaign slogan has been devised keeping in view the outstanding performance by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the past 5 years.

With opposition divided and Congress in shambles, the state chief claimed that there are leaders across the parties who are in touch with BJP and would want to cross over. (ANI)