Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar unveils Vivekananda's statue at state university

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani.



Taking to twitter, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda, the great social reformer and the source of inspiration for the youth, at the 'Science Conference-2023' at Chaudhary Bansilal University (Bhiwani) today."

Further he also laid the foundation stone of the third academic block of the university.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar admired the thoughts of Vivekananda and considered them relevant even today. "The thoughts of Swami Vivekananda ji are relevant even today and will continue to guide generations to come," he tweeted. (ANI)

