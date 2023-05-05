Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's birthday: Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma extend greetings

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath greeted his Haryana counterpart on the latter's birthday today.

Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi Adityanath posted "Happy birthday to the popular politician, Honorable Chief Minister of Haryana Mr Manohar Lal Khattar ji! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your healthy and long life.@mlkhattar".

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished Khattar on his birthday.



Taking to Twitter, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, "Warm birthday greetings to the dynamic Chief Minister of Haryana, Hon'ble Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji. Under his able leadership, Haryana is witnessing rapid growth and sustainable development. I pray for his long and healthy life. @mlkhattar".

Born on May 5, 1954, Khattar is the 10th and current chief minister of Haryana.

Belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Khatar was born in Nindana village of Meham tehsil in Rohtak district of Haryana.

He first served as Chief Minister of Haryana in 2014 after BJP's win in the 2014 Haryana Legislative Assembly election.

He was sworn in a second time as Chief Minister of the State in 2019. (ANI)

