Haryana CM orders survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram for use as COVID-19 isolation facilities

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district to use them as isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

This comes after Chief Minister chaired a meeting with state officials over COVID-19 preparedness.

"The Chief Minister has directed to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used for isolation of COVID patients when required. He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports," Haryana CMO said.

Chief Minister Khattar also directed officials to enter details of people getting tested for COVID-19.

"He also said that it is necessary to enter the name and address of the person who gets his test conducted. He assured that a person belonging to any state can get his sample tested for COVID in Gurugram, he only has to give his correct address," it added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far the state has reported 7,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 4,117 active cases, 3,003 recovered cases and 88 deaths. (ANI)