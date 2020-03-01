Haryana CM praises Saini community

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 1: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the contribution of the Saini community in India's independence movement and in the building of the new India post-independence has been commendable.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the first state-level Maharaja Shoorsaini Jayanti function organised by the Saini Samaj Sabha at the Theme Park in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the multi-storey Mahatma Jyotiba Phule block constructed by the Samaj Sabha at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

According to a press release, speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the people of this community are following the great tradition of truth and non-violence.

"The pending issues of the SC and BC are being sorted out by the government. If anything is left, the remaining backlog will be completed this year," he said. (ANI)

