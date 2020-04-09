Haryana CM releases Rs 5 cr to 2,588 panchayats for sanitisation

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has released an amount of Rs 5 crore to 2,588 panchayats in the state to carry out the sanitisation works.

This amount will be given to the panchayats, whose annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh.

"Chief Minister @mlkhattar has released Rs 5 crore for sanitisation to 2588 panchayats. This amount will be given to those panchayats whose annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh. Each panchayat can spend 20 thousand rupees on sanitisation," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Thursday.

So far 169 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from the state, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

