Haryana CM seeks Meenakshi Lekhi's help to free Vishal Jood from Australian jail

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday wrote a letter to the minister of state, ministry of external affairs and ministry of culture Meenakshi Lekhi over Kurukshetra youth Vishal Jood's release who is lodged in an Australian prison since April 2021 over charges of being involved in an assault in Sydney.

Urging Lekhi's high priority intervention to secure justice for a 'Son of Haryana' in Australia, Khattar has written that he has received representations from various quarters including his family who have conveyed to him that Vishal Jood got into a tussle with a group, that was raising anti-Indian slogans and even desecrating the Indian national flag and these groups have subsequently framed him on false charges.

In the letter, the chief minister has further highlighted that he had also held a virtual meeting with some representatives of the Indian diaspora in Australia, who are backing Jood and have started a campaign there, to get him released from jail, as early as possible. There have been protests and demonstrations in various parts of Haryana and north India in support of Jood and there is strong public sentiment for his early release, he added.

Khattar has raised the concern earlier too with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in securing the release of Jood from a prison in Australia. (ANI)