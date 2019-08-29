Haryana CM to launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana on Aug 30

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 29: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar will launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana from Red Bishop, Panchkula on August 30.

The scheme is being launched with a vision of Surakshit Parivar, Shashakt Parivar, Samridh Parivar, to provide social security to lakhs of families in the state.

Giving this information here today, an official spokesman said that in order to provide social security benefits to eligible families, the state government is starting this important scheme to provide people with the facility of Life Insurance or Accidental Insurance, Crop Insurance and Pension related benefits. (ANI)

