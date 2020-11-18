Haryana CM unveils three busts at Sahitya Academy Campus

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday virtually unveiled busts of Sant Surdas, Balmukund Gupt and Pandit Lakhmi Chand at Sahitya Academy Campus in Panchkula.

The Chief Minister said that the three great men were not only pride of Haryana but are remembered with reverence and respect throughout the country.

"Today, the statues of three great men i.e. Sant Surdas, Balmukund Gupt and Pandit Lakhmi Chand are being unveiled. These three great men are not only the pride of Haryana, but they are remembered with reverence and respect throughout the country," he said.



"The works of folk poet Pandit Lakhmi Chand are life lessons for all of us and also inspire us to move forward. We can learn from his creations and fulfill our responsibilities towards our family and society with dignity," he added.

"Babu Balmukund Gupta ji is also called the father of satirical journalism in Indian journalism. He had given sleepless nights to the then Governor Lord Curzon by writing a satirical article against the English government called 'Shiva Shambhu ke chitthe'.

"These statues will keep their memories fresh and at the same time will inspire our new generation and future generations to learn from their life values, ideals and principles," he said. (ANI)

