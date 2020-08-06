Haryana CM urges people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday appealed to the people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

An official release said that SMS is being sent to the people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection so that they can come forward for plasma donation.

"So far 338 people have given their consent to donate. The Chief Minister said that separate letters should also be sent to such people," the release said.

Presiding over a meeting of Crisis Management Group (CMG) regarding COVID-19 situation in Haryana with the officers of various departments, Khattar said people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection should come forward and motivate those suffering from the infection to put up a tough fight against the pandemic.

The Chief Minister was apprised that free COVID-19 test facility has been made available in all civil hospitals of the state.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that for COVID sample collection toll-free numbers have been setup.

Any person can call on the toll-free numbers for sample collection and a mobile van will be sent for the purpose.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised that in Unlock-3, a special campaign is being run to motivate people for wearing masks. Hoardings for it have been placed at over 900 public places. (ANI)

