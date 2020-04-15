Haryana confirms 190 positive cases of COVID-19

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 15 (ANI): A total of 190 people have been found positive of coronavirus in Haryana till date, said State Health Department.

According to an official statement by the Health Department, "Of the 190 COVID-19 cases, 146 are active while two deaths have been reported."

The statement further said that as many as 42 people who were confirmed COVID-19 positive have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 11,439, including 1306 cured/discharged and 377 deaths. (ANI)

