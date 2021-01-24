Haryana cop felicitated in Cuttack for rescuing children

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Haryana Police ASI Rajesh Kumar of Anti Human Trafficking Unit was felicitated for his remarkable commitment in helping over 500 children return to their homes, during a function at Cuttack, Odisha on Sunday.



ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra in a function organized by Sabitri Jana Seva, a social organization working for underprivileged patients.

"I have full support from all of my senior officers in this noble cause. Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy", said Rajesh Kumar in the ceremony.

"During our research to reunite missing family members, over 500 women and children have been reunited to their families in different parts of India since 2016," Kumar said. (ANI)

