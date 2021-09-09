Haryana court sentences 3 to 10 years jail in NDPS case

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fatehabad on Thursday sentenced three persons to 10 years of imprisonment in a case related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).



The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on each convict and will undergo additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of fine.

The Haryana Police said that the three accused were arrested by a police team on July 7, 2018, on Uklana road in village Saniana, Fatehabad and seized around 240 kilograms of Kachra Doda post (poppy straw) from a truck in their possession.

The Court, after going through all evidence, sentenced the accused Sunder, Ramesh Kumar and Dharampal guilty under NDPS Act and gave each convict 10 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs one lakh each. (ANI)

