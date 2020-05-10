Haryana COVID-19 tally reaches 703

Chandigarh [India], May 10 (ANI): Haryana's COVID-19 tally surged to 703 cases after 28 people were detected positive for the virus on Sunday, the state health department said.

Among the 703 positive cases, 393 are active cases, 300 cured and discharged and 10 fatalities.

The COVID-19 positive rate in Haryana is at 1.36 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

Moreover, results of 5,234 COVID samples are awaited. (ANI)

