Haryana COVID-19 tally rises to 1,031

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 22 (ANI): With 38 new positive cases reported on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 1031, as per the State Health Department.

"The total recovered /discharged patients in the state are 681. The recovery rate in the state is 66.05 per cent. There are 335 active COVID-19 patients in the state while the doubling rate here is 17 days," informed the department.

A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

