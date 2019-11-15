Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava

Haryana: Crime rate declines by 12.73 pc

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:47 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In Haryana, the overall crime rate drastically came down by 12.73 per cent in the month of October 2019 in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. Crime against property reduced by 12 per cent.
Disclosing this here on Friday, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that a total of 10,316 cases including murder, attempt to murder, rape, kidnapping, etc., were registered at different police stations in October this year, which saw a decline of 1,505 cases as against 11,821 reported during the same period in 2018.
He said the number of crime against persons dropped down to 2,501 from 2,710. Similarly, the crime against property cases has also witnessed a downward trend from 3,260 to 2,867, which saw a decline of 393 cases. The murder rate dropped by 13.13 per cent and rape cases fell by 23.7 per cent.
Sharing the official figures of crime against persons, Yadava said that the number of murder incidents went down to 86 from 99 whereas the number of attempt to murder decreased to 66 from 77. Similarly, rape incidents also saw an impressive decline of 37 cases. In total, 119 rape cases were reported in October 2019 as compared to 156, last year.
The number of kidnapping or abduction incidents also saw a decline from 330 to 296, wrongful confinement from 167 to 96, riots from 273 to 256 and voluntarily causing hurt or assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty from 88 to 56.
The DGP said that there has also been a check on crime against property such as dacoity, robbery snatching, burglary and theft cases in the month of October 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The dacoity cases decreased from 19 to 8, robbery from 107 to 89, snatching from 243 to 184, burglary from 646 to 566 and theft incidents dropped from 2,245 cases to 2020.
Yadava said that this has been possible with effective policing and prompt action. Police teams are constantly making a crackdown on gangsters and other criminals to curb and prevent crime as well as to ensure the safety and security of people in the state, added Yadava. (ANI)

