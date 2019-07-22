Haryana: Crime rate declines by 7.88 pc in first six months of 2019, says DGP Manoj Yadava

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): In Haryana, the crime rate in the first six months of 2019 has come down by 7.88 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava here on Monday.

While the kidnapping incidents reduced by 25 per cent, the cases of murder attempt were also controlled, Yadava said in an official statement.

A total of 23,834 cases pertaining to attempt to murder, kidnapping, dacoity, assault, riots, theft, road accidents, etc., were registered between January and June 2019, whereas 25,874 cases were reported during the same period in 2018.

He said that as per half-yearly comparative figures, the number of attempt to murder saw a decline from 454 to 448, while the number of kidnapping cases decreased from 2648 to 1968.

The street crime including riots and attack has also declined by 5.31 percent as 2727 cases were reported till June 2018 as against 2582 cases during the first six months of 2019.

The cases of snatching also saw a significant decline from 1283 to 1038. The cases of dacoity stood at 76 till June this year, as compared to 87 last year.

The DGP said that under Section 304A (causing death by negligence), 104 cases were registered till June this year as against the 119 last year. There has been a sharp decrease in the assault on government servant from 495 cases to 376 this year and also in cases of ordinary theft, which saw a decrease by 366 cases.

In addition, road accident cases reported in the first half of this year saw an impressive decline of 358 cases. In total 5,774 cases of road accidents were reported up to June 2019as compared to 6132 last year. The number of vehicle theft incidents went down to 8553 in 2019 from 8635 last year.

Yadava said that there has been a check on the crime against property such as dacoity, snatching, and theft in the month of June 2019 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The State has recorded 3188 incidents of crime against property in June 2019, which is 0.87 per cent less as compared to 3216 cases of last year.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to prevent and control heinous crime by intensifying police patrolling and maintain vigilance in the State.

Police will continue to vigorously enforce the law, pursue the campaign against drugs and prevent crimes to ensure safety and security of people, he added. (ANI)

