Haryana: Criminal with Rs 5 lakh bounty held from Noida

Chandigarh (Punjab) (India), Aug 21 (ANI): In a major catch, Haryana Police has arrested a wanted criminal, who carried Rs 5 lakh reward, from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the arrested accused identified as Praveen Mittal, a resident of Sonipat presently residing in Sector-45 Noida in Uttar Pradesh was successfully arrested by a police team of Nuh district. He was wanted in a number of cases and absconded for a long time.



Sharing further details, he said that after getting secret input about his hideout, a police team of Nuh district raided the location and nabbed him.

During the initial probe, the accused confessed to having committed a number of crimes in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram districts. He also confessed to committing a fraud of Rs 1.37 crore along with his associates in Sector 37, Gurugram in 2019. Gurugram police had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

The arrested criminal was handed over to the Gurugram police for thorough interrogation. (ANI)

